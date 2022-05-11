Singapore launches campaign to woo more tourists

The campaign will enable visitors to enjoy experiences covering four pillars:

Sustainability, which focuses on Singapore as a City in Nature with sustainable offerings across attractions, accommodation, retail, dining and tours.

Wellness, which highlights Singapore's urban wellness efforts through accessible and “must-do” experiences to allow travellers to relax, recharge and rejuvenate in Singapore.

Food and dining, which leverages unknown and/or unexpected elements to present the well-known food scene here in a fresh light and showcase how dining has been reimagined.

Novelty and excitement, which presents the first-of-its-kind, only in Singapore experiences.