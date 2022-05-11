Singapore launches campaign to woo more tourists

The campaign will enable visitors to enjoy experiences covering four pillars:
Sustainability, which focuses on Singapore as a City in Nature with sustainable offerings across attractions, accommodation, retail, dining and tours.
Wellness, which highlights Singapore's urban wellness efforts through accessible and “must-do” experiences to allow travellers to relax, recharge and rejuvenate in Singapore.
Food and dining, which leverages unknown and/or unexpected elements to present the well-known food scene here in a fresh light and showcase how dining has been reimagined.
Novelty and excitement, which presents the first-of-its-kind, only in Singapore experiences.
STB's executive director of Southeast Asia, John Gregory Conceicao, said Singapore's tourism was affected by the Covid-19 between 2020 and 2021 similar to other countries.
However, he said the country's tourism is now recovering as the number of tourists visiting the country continued to increase from 57,167 in January to 67,759 in February and 121,195 in March.
He expected the number of tourists to increase further and the country's tourism to return to normal in 2024.
The number of tourists visiting Singapore in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic emerge, was 19.1 million, generating S$27.7 billion in revenue, he added.
"As we now prepare to welcome more visitors back to Singapore, we are excited for them to experience our new and reimagined experiences," he said.
"We know the pandemic has permanently altered the way people travel and we are confident that our offerings will appeal to a wide variety of interests and passions."
To drive visitor arrivals, he said the STB has also partnered with Singapore Airlines and AirAsia to instil travel confidence and drive consideration and bookings for trips to Singapore.
"Regional partnership between Klook, Traveloka, Trip.com was launched to increase visitor expenditure with new and reimagined activities," he added.
He added that STB Thailand has continued to engage Thai travellers during the pandemic by dialling up social media engagement directly with consumers through localised content on Line and Facebook.
STB Thailand has also collaborated with influencers, English teachers, bloggers and illustrators to introduce new attractions and unknown activities in the country, he added.
“Through SingapoReimagine campaign, partnership and many activities, we hope to entice more Thais to rekindle their passion for travel in Singapore," he said.
He added that many exciting events will be held from the second quarter onwards, such as “Avatar: The Experience” at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Night Festival in August, and Singapore Grand Prix 2022 from September 30 to October 2.
Published : May 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
