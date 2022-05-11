Lazada ad may violate Consumer Protection Act: PMO minister

Anucha, who also supervises the Consumer Protection Board, explained that Section 22 stated that ads should not contain any statement which is unfair to consumers or produce adverse effects on society at large.

He pointed out that the ad contained a statement which supported violation of laws or morals, or led to cultural depreciation or conflict among people.

“The Consumer Protection Board issued a letter to Lazada on May 6 to clarify the issue,” he said, adding that the board would enforce the law immediately if the company is found guilty.