Lazada ad may violate Consumer Protection Act: PMO minister

The TikTok ad, part of Lazada’s 5.5 sales campaign, was posted on Wednesday last week.
Soon after it was posted online, the clip – depicting a woman in a wheelchair being bullied by another character of noble birth – sparked an uproar on the internet.
Anucha, who also supervises the Consumer Protection Board, explained that Section 22 stated that ads should not contain any statement which is unfair to consumers or produce adverse effects on society at large.
He pointed out that the ad contained a statement which supported violation of laws or morals, or led to cultural depreciation or conflict among people.
“The Consumer Protection Board issued a letter to Lazada on May 6 to clarify the issue,” he said, adding that the board would enforce the law immediately if the company is found guilty.
Anucha said the board had the duty to protect consumers from physical and property damage, as well as social threats.
Entrepreneurs should pay attention to the law and consumers in order to prevent conflict in society, he added.
Published : May 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
