Eight Mekong provinces get warning as water level rises

The provinces are Chiang Rai, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said on Thursday.
“Residents in these provinces have also been warned to be careful while travelling or conducting activities near the river,” the department said. “Those living at the river should monitor the situation closely,” it advised.
The department explained that the water level in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district is expected to increase to between 1.20 and 1.40 metres until Sunday (May 15) as the water level at Jinghong Dam in China has been rising since Monday.
Meanwhile, the water level between Loei’s Chiang Khan district and Ubon Ratchathani’s Khong Chiam district is expected to rise to between 1.20 and 1.50 metres until Thursday next week, depending on water management at Laos’s Xayaburi Dam, the department added.
People can follow disaster announcements via the Thai Disaster Alert application, while those affected by any disaster can inform or request assistance via the @1784DDPM Line account, the “PhonPhai” (Safe) application, or department hotline 1784.
Published : May 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
