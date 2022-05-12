Eight Mekong provinces get warning as water level rises

“Residents in these provinces have also been warned to be careful while travelling or conducting activities near the river,” the department said. “Those living at the river should monitor the situation closely,” it advised.

The department explained that the water level in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Saen district is expected to increase to between 1.20 and 1.40 metres until Sunday (May 15) as the water level at Jinghong Dam in China has been rising since Monday.

Meanwhile, the water level between Loei’s Chiang Khan district and Ubon Ratchathani’s Khong Chiam district is expected to rise to between 1.20 and 1.50 metres until Thursday next week, depending on water management at Laos’s Xayaburi Dam, the department added.