TAT says tourist numbers on the rise after 'Test & Go' scrapped

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is focused on drawing more foreign tourists to Thailand for the remainder of this year since the abolition of the Test & Go scheme.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Thursday that the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand has increased after the Test & Go scheme was scrapped on May 1.

He said the agency is still maintaining the target of 5 million to 15 million foreign tourists this year depending on various factors, such as Thailand's border reopening and China's lockdown policy.

However, he said Thailand would be able to draw 7 million to 10 million foreign tourists to the country this year, generating more than THB600 billion in revenue based on current circumstances.

"Hence, TAT has to seek other markets, such as Middle East countries," he said.

He said TAT would stimulate tourism among foreigners in the remainder of this year, focusing on high potential tourists numbering at least 300,000 people per month between May and September.

He also expected the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand in the fourth quarter to hit 1 million people per month, adding that it would increase further until next year.

"This move is in line with the TAT's plan to increase the number of foreign tourists by 50 per cent and revenue by 80 per cent compared to 2019 [before the pandemic emerge]," he said.

Meanwhile, TAT deputy governor for marketing communication Thanet Petchsuwan said in the short term, the agency would focus on five countries, namely India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea where travel restrictions have been eased.

He added that TAT would stimulate tourism by joining international trade shows and Business-to-Consumer promotional activities.

"Also, we will cooperate with airlines, tour operators and online travel agencies to promote tourism based on each target group, such as health and wellness, leisure, wedding, digital nomads and family," he said.

He added that Thailand will offer amazing new experiences to tourists with unique tourism products and services under the concept “Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters”.

