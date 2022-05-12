TAT says tourist numbers on the rise after 'Test & Go' scrapped

He said the agency is still maintaining the target of 5 million to 15 million foreign tourists this year depending on various factors, such as Thailand's border reopening and China's lockdown policy.

However, he said Thailand would be able to draw 7 million to 10 million foreign tourists to the country this year, generating more than THB600 billion in revenue based on current circumstances.

"Hence, TAT has to seek other markets, such as Middle East countries," he said.

He said TAT would stimulate tourism among foreigners in the remainder of this year, focusing on high potential tourists numbering at least 300,000 people per month between May and September.

He also expected the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand in the fourth quarter to hit 1 million people per month, adding that it would increase further until next year.

"This move is in line with the TAT's plan to increase the number of foreign tourists by 50 per cent and revenue by 80 per cent compared to 2019 [before the pandemic emerge]," he said.