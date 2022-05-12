Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Mark Buddhism Week, Visakha Puja Day with online candlelight procession

Buddhists can take part in an online candlelight procession via a website to mark Buddhism Week and Visakha Puja Day from Thursday until Monday.

Buddhists can join Buddhism Week at the www.vienthian.com (Vienthian or candlelight circular procession must be typed in Thai), the organiser said.

The website was developed by NextGen Solution, KAAB House and Search Entertainment Group.

The organisers said that those who decline to go out for the candlelight circular procession at temples on Visakha Puja Day on Sunday could take part in the online procession to commemorate the great day of Buddhism.

Visakha Puja Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and nirvana of Lord Buddha. This year, Visakha Puja Day is celebrated on May 15.

Due to Covid restrictions, many temples may not hold candlelight circular processions as usual.

When Buddhists visit the website, they are presented with two options — to perform a candlelight procession or to pray, hear a preaching or practice meditation.

To access each option, they must use their Facebook or Line account.

When they select to perform online candlelight procession, they can select to perform virtual procession at a temple in Thailand, a temple abroad or a historical site related to Lord Buddha.

There are a set of wishes for Buddhists to select, and they can share their online procession with their social media friends.

If they select the other options, they can choose to take part in chanting Buddhist prayers, or hear preachings of well-known monks or practice meditation.

The services are free of charge.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.