Mark Buddhism Week, Visakha Puja Day with online candlelight procession

The website was developed by NextGen Solution, KAAB House and Search Entertainment Group.

The organisers said that those who decline to go out for the candlelight circular procession at temples on Visakha Puja Day on Sunday could take part in the online procession to commemorate the great day of Buddhism.

Visakha Puja Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth, enlightenment and nirvana of Lord Buddha. This year, Visakha Puja Day is celebrated on May 15.

Due to Covid restrictions, many temples may not hold candlelight circular processions as usual.