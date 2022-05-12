Covid restrictions to be eased further in May

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday that Thailand was expected to reduce its Covid-19 warning from Level 3 at present to Level 2 around late this month to June, as the pandemic situation was at a “declining stage”.

The country’s Covid-19 warning is now at Level 3, revised from the highest Level 4, after the situation improved from the “combating stage” to the “plateau stage” earlier this year.

Measures are being taken as part of efforts to declare Covid-19 an endemic, including giving booster shots, improving treatment for vulnerable patients, and promoting the policy of “universal prevention” and “Covid-free setting”.