Prayut tells US that Thailand can fill global supply chain gaps

Prayut said Thailand urged the US to engage more creatively with Asean to support sustainable recovery.

Bangkok also advised Washington to shift its focus away from using force towards humanitarian considerations, he added.

Prayut was speaking against a backdrop of war between Russia and Ukraine, which is disrupting global supply chains, as well as China’s increasing assertiveness in Southeast Asia.

"On regional issues and conflicts, we have supported [the US] in solving issues in a peaceful manner and paying attention to humanitarian issues," Prayut said.

He added that world powers should hold talks as soon as possible to secure global peace.

"Powerful countries face the issue of how to ensure world peaceful and citizens' safety and how to take care of humanitarian issues," he added.