EC bans release of Bangkok opinion poll results until after May 22

The Election Commission (EC) has banned the release of any opinion poll results until after votes are cast for Bangkok governor and councillors on May 22.

However, surveys can still be conducted as per usual, Bangkok’s EC office director Samran Tanpanich said on Sunday.

“The aim is to prevent candidates taking unfair advantage or disadvantage, as voters traditionally cast their vote for the most favourite candidate or the underdog,” he said.

He added that voters who are not able to cast their ballot next Sunday can inform their local registrar at their district office either seven days before (May 15-21) or seven days (May 23-29) after the election.

They can either inform the registrar in person, via post, the SmartVote app or through the www.bora.dopa.go.th and www.ect.go.th websites,” he said.

Samran also called on all gubernatorial and Bangkok council candidates to launch campaigns that are in line with laws, especially when it comes to setting up campaign banners.

He also urged voters to study candidates' names and backgrounds thoroughly before casting a vote.

