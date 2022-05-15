EC bans release of Bangkok opinion poll results until after May 22

“The aim is to prevent candidates taking unfair advantage or disadvantage, as voters traditionally cast their vote for the most favourite candidate or the underdog,” he said.

He added that voters who are not able to cast their ballot next Sunday can inform their local registrar at their district office either seven days before (May 15-21) or seven days (May 23-29) after the election.

They can either inform the registrar in person, via post, the SmartVote app or through the www.bora.dopa.go.th and www.ect.go.th websites,” he said.