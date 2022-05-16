Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Elderly German tourist found on Phuket a week after going missing

An elderly German tourist who went missing on Phuket a week ago has been found safe, according to local reports.

Barbara Lange, 75, was found in Sirinat National Park by a search team on Monday, according to tourist police quoted by Phuket News.

Lange had last been seen seven days ago, caught on security camera as she left her hotel in Mai Khao at 11.25am. The security guard on duty at the time said he tried to talk with her but she did not respond.

Her family informed authorities that she suffers from Alzheimer’s and had wandered out of the hotel once before but was spotted and brought back.

Tourist police and park officials launched a full-scale search on Wednesday after Lange was reported missing.

Yesterday, search efforts intensified as the Royal Thai Navy scoured 25 kilometres of Mai Khao beach and Naiyang Beach by helicopter. Meanwhile national park officials checked reefs and coastal waters over concern Lange had fallen victim to monsoon waves.

However, a search team scouring the park this morning managed to locate her “safe and unharmed” beside a lake.

 

Elderly German tourist found on Phuket a week after going missing Elderly German tourist found on Phuket a week after going missing

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.