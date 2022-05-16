Elderly German tourist found on Phuket a week after going missing

Lange had last been seen seven days ago, caught on security camera as she left her hotel in Mai Khao at 11.25am. The security guard on duty at the time said he tried to talk with her but she did not respond.

Her family informed authorities that she suffers from Alzheimer’s and had wandered out of the hotel once before but was spotted and brought back.

Tourist police and park officials launched a full-scale search on Wednesday after Lange was reported missing.

Yesterday, search efforts intensified as the Royal Thai Navy scoured 25 kilometres of Mai Khao beach and Naiyang Beach by helicopter. Meanwhile national park officials checked reefs and coastal waters over concern Lange had fallen victim to monsoon waves.