Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

International flights at 20% of pre-Covid level: Thai Airlines Assoc

Thailand’s aviation industry has seen steady recovery in the first four months of 2022 with domestic flights at almost 100 per cent but international flights at only 20 per cent of pre-Covid levels, the Thai Airlines Association said.

Association president Putthiphong Prasatthong-Osot said international and domestic passenger numbers had been boosted by relaxed travel restrictions and the government’s economic and tourism stimulus campaigns. However, it could take years before the industry recovers to pre-Covid levels, he added.

“We expect airlines to restore more domestic routes and also new routes to tourist destinations in the remaining eight months of the year,” he said. “This is more likely to happen after the Thailand Pass is cancelled.”

International flights at 20% of pre-Covid level: Thai Airlines Assoc

Thai airlines this year were likely to focus on short-haul travel to destinations such as Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea, Japan and Maldives. He expects them to start adding more long-haul flights from 2023.

“Opening of international flights still depends on the Covid-19 situation and screening policy of destination countries, especially in major markets such as China, India, Japan, Europe and the Middle East,” Putthipong said.

The impact of Covid-19 would linger despite travel bans being lifted in many countries and most people being vaccinated, he added.

“It could take years for the airline industry to recover to the same level as before the outbreak.”

International flights at 20% of pre-Covid level: Thai Airlines Assoc

Thailand has seen a surge of foreign tourists since May 1, when it scrapped the pre-travel test requirement and lowered mandatory Covid insurance from $50,000 to $10,000.

However, visitors are still required to register via the Thailand Pass system and present proof of vaccination.

Only unvaccinated tourists without a pre-travel test now need to quarantine in a hotel for five days.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.