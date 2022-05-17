Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

How to vote in Bangkok on Sunday – even if you tested positive

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • How to vote in Bangkok on Sunday – ...

Covid-infected voters with mild symptoms will be allowed to cast their ballots in the Bangkok governor and council elections on Sunday (May 22), according to the Election Commission (EC).

This won’t be the first election held during the virus crisis, with the EC having conducted several local votes and by-elections during the pandemic.

On Sunday, polling stations will be specially prepared to handle Covid-positive voters.

Polling station officials will wear gloves, face shields and masks. They will also be told to social distance, avoid touching their faces, wash their hands regularly, bathe on returning home and monitor for symptoms for seven days.

Polling officials who are exposed to infection or develop symptoms will be advised to suspend duties and take a rapid antigen test.

All voters must take the following anti-Covid precautions:

1. Prepare alcohol gel and personal pen for marking vote.

2. Wear face mask in polling station.

3. Have temperature screened and hands cleansed at entrance of polling station. People with symptoms should cast their ballot at special polling booth.

4. Keep at least 1 metre away from others.

5. Cast ballot under official's supervision.

6. Cleanse hands with alcohol gel before leaving.

Meanwhile, Covid-infected and at-risk voters must also do the following:

1. Avoid public transport and use personal car or specially provided vehicle if possible.

2. Follow instructions, such as leaving home/quarantine facility at specified time and voting at special polling station.

3. Return to home/quarantine facility immediately after voting.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.