How to vote in Bangkok on Sunday – even if you tested positive

All voters must take the following anti-Covid precautions:

1. Prepare alcohol gel and personal pen for marking vote.

2. Wear face mask in polling station.

3. Have temperature screened and hands cleansed at entrance of polling station. People with symptoms should cast their ballot at special polling booth.

4. Keep at least 1 metre away from others.

5. Cast ballot under official's supervision.

6. Cleanse hands with alcohol gel before leaving.

Meanwhile, Covid-infected and at-risk voters must also do the following:

1. Avoid public transport and use personal car or specially provided vehicle if possible.

2. Follow instructions, such as leaving home/quarantine facility at specified time and voting at special polling station.

3. Return to home/quarantine facility immediately after voting.