Many Bangkok roads swamped after heavy morning showers

At 7am, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road at Lak Si Intersection was swamped under water up to half the height of car wheels, while Ratchadaphisek Road from Ratchayothin Intersection to the Criminal Court was flooded at footpath level.

Meanwhile, at Kasetsart Intersection on Phaholyothin Road, flood water rose above footpaths, leaving only one usable lane for traffic on each side, but for large vehicles only. More than a dozen vehicles got stuck after their engines malfunctioned.

Chaeng Wattana Road from Government Complex to the entrance of Muang Thong Thani also reported footpath-level inundation.

Meanwhile, on Soi Lat Phrao 64 in Wang Thonglang district – which serves as a shortcut to Pracha Utit, Sutthisarn and Pracharat Bamphen roads – parents walked their motorcycles and children through high flood water to reach schools.

Bangkok’s Drainage and Sewerage Department said about 70 per cent of Bangkok and surrounding provinces experienced thundershowers in the morning, with heavy rains in some areas.

The department said it would continue to drain flood water from major roads so traffic can flow smoothly again.