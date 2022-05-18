Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Russell Crowe invited to ask Bangkok governor candidates questions during TV debate

Hollywood Actor Russell Crowe is being invited to ask questions during Channel 7’s Bangkok governor candidate debate on Thursday.

The candidates have been asked to share their ideas for a better capital and answer questions during the debate before the election takes place on Sunday.

They have already provided their viewpoints to Bangkokians and revealed solutions to problems that dog the city.

The candidates will now have to face questions, including those from Crowe, who recently visited the capital and had some suggestions on how to improve the city for tourists, especially if he draws a comparison between his hometown and Bangkok.

Crowe was in Thailand from September 18 to October 26 last year to film “The Greatest Beer Run Ever”.

He took to Twitter to post his impressions of Thailand and praised Bangkok for its food, people and culture, drawing appreciation from the public as well as the government.

After leaving Thailand, he tweeted on his @russellcrowe account that he missed Bangkok, writing: “It’s a beautiful, interesting, exciting place. The people are warm and welcoming.”

The Channel 7 debate on Thursday commences at 4.15pm.

 

Russell Crowe invited to ask Bangkok governor candidates questions during TV debate Russell Crowe invited to ask Bangkok governor candidates questions during TV debate Russell Crowe invited to ask Bangkok governor candidates questions during TV debate

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.