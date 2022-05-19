Transition to Covid endemic could take place mid-June: Health Ministry

“We are seeing a decreasing number of daily infections, while most confirmed patients have no or mild symptoms with lower severity than even influenza,” ministry permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Wednesday.

“This is due to the increasing number of vaccinations administered that are now covering a majority of the population, which means that Covid-19 could be declared endemic sooner than we thought.”

Kiattiphum said that to prepare for this, the Department of Medical Services is planning to adjust Covid-19 treatment with focus on treating all patients with medium to severe symptoms as in-patients at hospitals to reduce the chance of death. Meanwhile, those with mild or no symptoms will be treated as outpatients and allowed to go into home isolation.