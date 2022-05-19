Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Government’s Covid subsidies won’t be taxed

The Royal Gazette website on Wednesday published a Finance Ministry announcement stipulating that no revenue tax will be collected from subsidies provided under government measures to stimulate the economy or tourism, as well as measures aimed at alleviating people’s financial burden.

The announcement, signed by Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith on May 5, said subsidies under the following schemes will be exempted from tax for tax year 2021.

> Rao Tiew Duay Kan (We Travel Together) travel subsidy campaign

> Kam Lang Jai packaged tour subsidy scheme

> Tour Tiew Thai packaged tour co-payment campaign

> Khon La Khrueng (Let’s Go Halves) co-shopping subsidy scheme

> Subsidies provided to holders of state welfare cards and people in vulnerable groups

> E-vouchers granted under the Ying Chai Ying Dai (Spend More, Get More) scheme

> Rao Chana (We Win) cash handout scheme

> Mor33 Rao Rak Kan (Section 33 We Love Each Other) cash-handout scheme

> Subsidy provided to employers and employees in highest control zones (red provinces)

> Subsidies provided to SME operators, motorcycle taxi riders, taxi drivers and college students who have been affected by Covid-19.

Published : May 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

