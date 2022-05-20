Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

UN fund offers assistance to ageing Thai society

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has expressed its readiness to collaborate with Thailand, as the Kingdom prepares to cope with an ageing society, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

UNFPA deputy executive director Diene Keita paid a courtesy call on the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, Chulamanee Chartsuwan, on May 11 to exchange views on further cooperation between the fund and Thailand.

Kieta praised Thailand for being at the forefront of development cooperation through South-South and Triangular Cooperation, particularly the UNFPA and Thailand’s joint projects on Health System Development in Bhutan and Midwifery Education in the Lao PDR.

UN fund offers assistance to ageing Thai society

The UNFPA also expressed interest to exchange knowledge and experiences on South-South Cooperation at the Global South-South Development Expo which Thailand will co-host in September this year.

Chulamanee reiterated Thailand’s readiness to work closely with the fund to implement the UNFPA Country Program Document for Thailand 2022-26 to promote access to family planning, eliminate gender-based violence, strengthen population development policy, and prepare Thailand for becoming an ageing society next year.

UN fund offers assistance to ageing Thai society

Thailand will be hosting the International Conference on Family Planning in November this year in Pattaya.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.