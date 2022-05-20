UN fund offers assistance to ageing Thai society

UNFPA deputy executive director Diene Keita paid a courtesy call on the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, Chulamanee Chartsuwan, on May 11 to exchange views on further cooperation between the fund and Thailand.
Kieta praised Thailand for being at the forefront of development cooperation through South-South and Triangular Cooperation, particularly the UNFPA and Thailand’s joint projects on Health System Development in Bhutan and Midwifery Education in the Lao PDR.
The UNFPA also expressed interest to exchange knowledge and experiences on South-South Cooperation at the Global South-South Development Expo which Thailand will co-host in September this year.
Chulamanee reiterated Thailand’s readiness to work closely with the fund to implement the UNFPA Country Program Document for Thailand 2022-26 to promote access to family planning, eliminate gender-based violence, strengthen population development policy, and prepare Thailand for becoming an ageing society next year.
Thailand will be hosting the International Conference on Family Planning in November this year in Pattaya.
Published : May 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
