Big data, TPMAP will be used to tackle poverty in Thailand: Anupong

The Interior Ministry has joined several organisations to work on solving problems faced by the underprivileged in Thailand with the use of big data.

Speaking at the “Better Thailand Open Dialogue” on Friday, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda said the government was looking for ways of dealing with the poverty problem.

He said the authorities rely on the Thai People Map and Analytics Platform (TPMAP) for details on the underprivileged, so the problem can be tackled from all aspects including income, health and education.

According to TPMAP, Thailand’s “targeted poor” population has risen to 1.03 million this year, up by 42,466 persons since 2019.

He said the government will also send out teams to knock on people’s doors and collect information personally.

“The plan to tackle the country’s poverty problem within this fiscal year has been criticised, with many people saying it cannot be done. My aim is to get relevant organisations to listen to the problems and find a solution,” he said.

He added that the TPMAP will be used to tackle poverty from five aspects, namely health, livelihood, income, education and accessibility to public services. The government will also use big data to create management guidelines.

TPMAP is a government-sponsored platform built in cooperation with the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), the National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC) and the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA).

The platform collects information about the population, namely newborns, education, the elderly and housing.

