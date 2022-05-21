Big data, TPMAP will be used to tackle poverty in Thailand: Anupong

He said the authorities rely on the Thai People Map and Analytics Platform (TPMAP) for details on the underprivileged, so the problem can be tackled from all aspects including income, health and education.

According to TPMAP, Thailand’s “targeted poor” population has risen to 1.03 million this year, up by 42,466 persons since 2019.

He said the government will also send out teams to knock on people’s doors and collect information personally.

“The plan to tackle the country’s poverty problem within this fiscal year has been criticised, with many people saying it cannot be done. My aim is to get relevant organisations to listen to the problems and find a solution,” he said.