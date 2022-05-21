Bangkok governor hopefuls in last-minute push before ‘judgement day’

Critics allege that Chadchart, who was PM candidate for leading opposition party Pheu Thai in the 2019 general elections, has retained ties with the party.

Pheu Thai, which is not vying for the governor’s seat, sent off a campaign caravan to woo votes for candidates contesting for city councillor seats in all 50 districts of Bangkok. Participating in the procession were senior party leaders as well as Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the party’s chief adviser on participation and innovation.

Paetongtarn, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin, is also serving as “head of the Pheu Thai family” – a position that was created for her when she joined the party in October last year.

“The Pheu Thai Party is ready to improve the lives of Bangkok residents,” she announced on Saturday.

Danuporn Punnakanta, Pheu Thai’s campaign chief, said all the party’s city council members would work with the elected governor to serve Bangkok residents to improve their well-being and finances.

“We ask for a chance to take care of Bangkokians,” he said.

Former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, meanwhile, said he was confident of retaining his seat, though he admitted that other candidates were also confident.

He reminded Bangkok voters that he was not a dreamer and always kept his word.

“You have to decide who you will vote for. Will you choose someone who is good at talking or someone who is good at doing?” Aswin asked.

Also a front-runner in recent opinion surveys, Aswin took to the streets on Saturday for a last-ditch effort to woo voters.

Sakoltee Phattiyakul, also an independent candidate, said on Saturday that he and his team would “turn Bangkok into a city of opportunities for everyone” if he is elected. He too was driven around the city in a pick-up truck to woo voters.