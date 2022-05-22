Complaints of smear campaign mar Bangkok voting day

The EC expects to announce the unofficial results by 9pm.

EC chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong showed up to cast his vote at Suan Bua School in Phya Thai district and said the commission had received 16 complaints about a smear campaign.

Separately, Bangkok governor candidate Wittaya Jangkobpattana called on the Administrative Court on Friday to postpone the election by a week, because he claimed some candidates had been given more media coverage than others.

Ittiporn said the court had not accepted the petition, so the election is being held as scheduled. He added that he expects a turnout of 70 per cent or more and said he hopes the weather will remain fine.