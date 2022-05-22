Complaints of smear campaign mar Bangkok voting day

The Election Commission (EC) had received 16 complaints by noon after Bangkok voters began casting their ballots from 8am on Sunday.
The EC expects to announce the unofficial results by 9pm.
EC chairman Ittiporn Boonprakong showed up to cast his vote at Suan Bua School in Phya Thai district and said the commission had received 16 complaints about a smear campaign.
Separately, Bangkok governor candidate Wittaya Jangkobpattana called on the Administrative Court on Friday to postpone the election by a week, because he claimed some candidates had been given more media coverage than others.
Ittiporn said the court had not accepted the petition, so the election is being held as scheduled. He added that he expects a turnout of 70 per cent or more and said he hopes the weather will remain fine.
As for voters worried about Covid-19, he said the EC had taken prevention measures, though voters can carry their own pen. However, he pointed out that any pen used should be of blue ink because ballots marked with any other colour will be voided.
He added that each polling station should finish counting votes by 7pm and an unofficial result revealed by 9pm.
He went on to say that if there are no issues, the EC should announce the next Bangkok governor within seven days, but if it is contested then the decision will be made within 60 days.
Published : May 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
