Thu, June 02, 2022

Cast your vote, improve Bangkok, say Sudarat, Paetongtarn

Bangkokians should exercise their voting rights and choose their governor and councillors, so the city can become a better place, leaders of Thai Sang Thai and Pheu Thai parties said on Sunday.

Sudarat Keyuraphan, who chairs Thai Sang Thai and was previously Pheu Thai leader, said her party was ready to help the new governor improve the capital. She was speaking to reporters after casting her ballot in Chatuchak district.

Sudarat also promised that Thai Sang Thai candidates will do their best if elected. She also celebrated the fact that Bangkokians are finally being allowed to vote after nine years, and said she expected the country’s politics to change after this.

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who leads the so-called “Pheu Thai family” and is the party’s public participation and innovation adviser, said she was excited that Bangkokians are finally getting to cast their vote.

The youngest daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra was speaking after casting her ballot in the Khan Na Yow district.

We hope the new Bangkok governor will make the capital better, she said, adding that everybody should use their balloting right because it is key to introducing changes in the city.

She also said that she believes all candidates are capable of introducing changes and improving the capital.

By : THE NATION

