Cast your vote, improve Bangkok, say Sudarat, Paetongtarn

Meanwhile, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who leads the so-called “Pheu Thai family” and is the party’s public participation and innovation adviser, said she was excited that Bangkokians are finally getting to cast their vote.

The youngest daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra was speaking after casting her ballot in the Khan Na Yow district.

We hope the new Bangkok governor will make the capital better, she said, adding that everybody should use their balloting right because it is key to introducing changes in the city.

She also said that she believes all candidates are capable of introducing changes and improving the capital.