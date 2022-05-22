Samui welcomes its first international flight after Test&Go scrapped

Under the new system, travellers only need to present a copy of their vaccine certificate and evidence of Covid-19 insurance coverage worth at least US$10,000 when registering via Thailand Pass.

In response to the rising demand, more provincial airports have also started operating.

Cambodia Airways flight KR723 from Phnom Penh was the first international flight to land at Samui Airport on Friday. It will now start flying to Samui every Tuesday and Friday.

Cambodian national Lee Hin said this was his first visit to Samui and he was impressed by the warm welcome, flowers and souvenirs offered by the airport officials.

Supphareug Thongsuk, president of Surat Thani Tourism Council, said it was good that Koh Samui in Surat Thani has finally been opened to international flights.

“Cambodia has great potential as there are many tourists with high spending power who are interested in visiting Thailand,” he said. “According to our survey, Cambodian tourists prefer Bangkok and their top activities include shopping and eating.”