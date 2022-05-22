Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok polling goes smoothly, all ink colours acceptable: city clerk

Voting for the Bangkok governor and city council wrapped up smoothly at 5pm on Sunday without any untoward incidents in the afternoon session, city clerk Khajit Chatwanit said.

Speaking to reporters at the Bangkok Metropolitan Hall 2 in Din Daeng district, Khajit said apart from three violations on Sunday morning, voting continued smoothly for the rest of the day.

He said special channels were also created for the 17 Covid-19 patients who came out to cast their vote.

Earlier in the day, two Bangkokians were caught tearing up their ballots and one was reprimanded for crumpling his ballot paper.

Khajit added voters who failed to exercise their right have until May 29 to explain why to their district registrars and their rights will be preserved if their reason is justified. They can also register the reason for missing their vote via www.bora.dopa.go.th and www.ect.go.th or through the Smart Vote app. Bangkok polling goes smoothly, all ink colours acceptable: city clerk

He added that voters who used their own pen to mark their ballot do not have to worry about their votes being discarded if the ink is the wrong colour. He said if the ballot is marked clearly, it will be considered valid no matter what colour the ink is.

Earlier, Election Commission chairman Itthiporn Boonprakong had said only blue ink can be used otherwise ballots will be considered invalid.

Bangkok polling goes smoothly, all ink colours acceptable: city clerk Khajit said the EC chairman later issued a memo telling all election officials that the ink colour does not matter as long as voters mark a clear “X” on their ballot paper.

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.