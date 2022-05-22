Bangkok polling goes smoothly, all ink colours acceptable: city clerk

He said special channels were also created for the 17 Covid-19 patients who came out to cast their vote.

Earlier in the day, two Bangkokians were caught tearing up their ballots and one was reprimanded for crumpling his ballot paper.

Khajit added voters who failed to exercise their right have until May 29 to explain why to their district registrars and their rights will be preserved if their reason is justified. They can also register the reason for missing their vote via www.bora.dopa.go.th and www.ect.go.th or through the Smart Vote app.