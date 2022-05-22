Move Forward’s Wiroj concedes defeat in Bangkok

“Though the counting is not yet completed, the difference is far too high and I must congratulate Mr Chadchart for winning,” Wiroj told the press on Sunday evening. “I want to thank all voters who opted for me and the Move Forward Party today, and also thank them for coming out and exercising their rights.”

He added that preliminary votes revealed that more than 60 per cent of the voters had chosen either Chadchart or him, both of whom have no ties with the government. This, he said, indicates that the Bangkok people have lost hope in the government and want a new governor who can fulfil their needs.

Wiroj also said that all Move Forward candidates who win seats in the city council will be ready to work with the new governor and will continue working along the party’s aim to achieve justice and equality for all through transparent administration.

When asked if the Bangkok election result will affect the upcoming national election, Wiroj said he believes people in other provinces also want justice and equality, and that his party will continue working towards this goal.