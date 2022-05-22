Chadchart streaking ahead in count as rivals concede defeat

Chadchart had received 356,330 of the 581,131 votes counted as of 8.10pm.
The signs of overwhelming support for Chadchart from Bangkok voters prompted several of his rivals to concede defeat.
Second in the ongoing count was Suchatvee Suwansawat of the Democrat Party with 66,262 votes while Move Forward’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn was third on 65,898 votes.
Among those to concede defeat was Aswin Kwanmuang, who held the Bangkok governorship until recently after being appointed by the junta following the 2014 coup.
Chadchart’s lead quickly grew above 100,000 votes shortly after the ballot counting started.
Wiroj and Suchatvee have swapped positions with Wiroj initially in second for over an hour before being displaced and then leapfrogging Suchatvee again.
Polling stations closed at 5pm, when the ballot-counting began under close scrutiny by media outlets – who are also compiling their own unofficial count.
Most media outlets agree that Chadchart has soared ahead in the count from the beginning.
According to Nation TV website, Sakoltee Phattiyakul (independent) was fourth with 62,432 votes while Aswin was fifth with 53,474 votes.
Published : May 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
