Chadchart streaking ahead in count as rivals concede defeat

The signs of overwhelming support for Chadchart from Bangkok voters prompted several of his rivals to concede defeat.

Second in the ongoing count was Suchatvee Suwansawat of the Democrat Party with 66,262 votes while Move Forward’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn was third on 65,898 votes.

Among those to concede defeat was Aswin Kwanmuang, who held the Bangkok governorship until recently after being appointed by the junta following the 2014 coup.