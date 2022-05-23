Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Flash floods cut road link between Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai

Flash flooding inundated homes, major roads and farms in Chiang Rai on Sunday.

Swelled by two days of heavy rain, the Mae Lao River overflowed into Wiang Pa Pao district, cutting its road link between Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

Flash floods cut road link between Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai

Highway 118 running south from Chiang Rai to Chiang Mai was also reduced to one lane by flooding.

Homes and farms in Wiang Pa Pao’s Ban Hong were inundated by the river runoff.

Flash floods cut road link between Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai

Wiang Pa Pao district chief Banchong Khunphet said 40 communities were hit by the flash floods, though there were no reports of injuries or deaths so far.

The local administrative organisation was assisting flood victims and cooperating with police to facilitate traffic, he said.

Flash floods cut road link between Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai

Elsewhere, the Chan River burst its banks and flooded markets and communities in Chiang Rai's Mae Chan district. More than 300 homes were flooded, with retailers and residents forced to move their belongings to higher ground.

Flash floods cut road link between Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai

Pheu Thai MP Laong Tiyapairat led a team to survey the flood damage and assist victims, while locals reinforced the riverbank in a bid to prevent more overflows. The police have closed the area to traffic until the rain eases and water levels recede.

Flash floods cut road link between Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai

Heavy rain also caused a landslide in Chiang Rai's Mae Saruay district, burying a home in Ban Huai Nam Khun village. Many roads in the area have also been cut. Heavy equipment is being deployed to clear traffic and assist victims.

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.