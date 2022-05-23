Flash floods cut road link between Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai

Highway 118 running south from Chiang Rai to Chiang Mai was also reduced to one lane by flooding.

Homes and farms in Wiang Pa Pao’s Ban Hong were inundated by the river runoff.

Wiang Pa Pao district chief Banchong Khunphet said 40 communities were hit by the flash floods, though there were no reports of injuries or deaths so far.

The local administrative organisation was assisting flood victims and cooperating with police to facilitate traffic, he said.