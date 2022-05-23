Activists protest in front of UN building against Thai NGO draft bill

The protesters, whose numbers were estimated to be a few dozen, managed to push metal barriers until police allowed them to occupy a part of Rajdamnoen Nok Road in front of the UN Economic and Social Commissioner for Asia and the Pacific Building.

The demonstration was led by Lertsak Khamkongsak, leader of the Commoner Party, and Somboon Khamhaeng, an activist from the South. The rally was joined by representatives from many groups, including the Constitution Advocacy Alliance, the EnLaw Thai Foundation, and the network of slum dwellers in four regions.

They labelled the demonstration as “eight years of the National Council for Peace and Order in power, we must stop it from expanding power”.