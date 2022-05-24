Prayut denies Bangkok gave verdict on govt ahead of national election

Prayut said on Monday that the economy expanded 2.2 per cent in the first four months of 2022 from a year earlier as stimulus campaigns boosted public spending by 3.9 per cent.

The “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) and “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) schemes had driven public spending and domestic tourism, while exports were up 12 per cent, the PM added. Meanwhile Thailand had welcomed 1.02 million visitors from May 1-18 after Test&Go restrictions were lifted.

Asked about Chadchart Sittipunt winning the Bangkok governor election with a landslide 1.3 million votes, Prayut said the government was happy with Chadchart and will support him in his work for Bangkok people.

“I don’t believe the election result reflects people’s rating of me or the government. It’s a democratic process like any other election,” said Prayut. “The party that supports me [Palang Pracharath] did not field a candidate for governor anyway.”