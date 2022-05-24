Woman suffers burns as public bus catches fire in Nonthaburi

A statement released by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) said the fire was caused by a brake system failure, which caused the brakes to stick together and overheat.

The BMTA has asked Cho Thavee, the company responsible for bus maintenance and repairs, to solve the problem.

The company said the accident happened due to rust on the brake discs after exposure to water, as the rainy season has started and many areas were flooded. The firm also claimed that it had changed the brake pads every 60,000 kilometres.