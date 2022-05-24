21 stateless people get Thai ID cards, 224 waitlisted

Somsak said the 21 people live in Chiang Mai’s Om Koi district. The DSI has also conducted preliminary investigations to confirm Thai citizenship of 224 more residents of Om Koi. They have to undergo DNA checks before they will be given Thai ID cards, Somsak added.

He said he gave the instruction to the DSI in line with the Justice Ministry’s policy to give citizenship to ethnic people who were born in the country but had become stateless people.

Somsak said these stateless people are poor and live along the northern borders and lack evidence to prove their nationality. He said 479,943 stateless people have been registered with government agencies and he had ordered the DSI to step in to help check family backgrounds of the registered stateless in the North.