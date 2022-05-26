Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Thailand expresses concern over Ukraine situation in Asean-Russia talks

Foreign Ministry permanent secretary Thani Thongphakdi attended the 18th Asean-Russia Senior Officials’ Meeting (ARSOM) via videoconference on Monday, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Eat Sophea, secretary of state of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and SOM leader of Cambodia, as coordinator for Asean-Russia Dialogue Relations, and Igor Morgulov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia.

The 18th ARSOM highlighted cooperation between Asean and Russia as strategic partners, including the implementation of the Asean-Russia Comprehensive Plan of action.

The meeting also exchanged views on regional architecture and international issues, including Russia’s participation in regional meetings in the context of the situation in Ukraine.

Thailand expresses concern over Ukraine situation in Asean-Russia talks

"Thani expressed concern over the situation and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and its ramifications on multilateral fora, including Asean and Apec," the ministry said.

"He reiterated Thailand’s adherence to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and international human rights law, and called for a ceasefire and continuation of political dialogue to find a peaceful settlement."

Meanwhile, Usana Berananda, director-general of the Department of Asean Affairs, led the discussion on Asean connectivity and integration, highlighting ways forward to further enhance regional connectivity, including strengthening regional linkages to build resilience and enhance Covid-19 recovery efforts; intensifying efforts to implement the Asean-Russia Comprehensive Plan of action 2021-25 and to create synergies with other transregional cooperation frameworks.

Thailand expresses concern over Ukraine situation in Asean-Russia talks

"The meeting reflected Russia’s continued commitment to supporting Asean centrality and contributing to the regional security architecture through building strategic trust and promoting win-win cooperation in order to create a peaceful environment conducive to post-Covid economic recovery," the ministry added.

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.