Thailand expresses concern over Ukraine situation in Asean-Russia talks

The meeting was co-chaired by Eat Sophea, secretary of state of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and SOM leader of Cambodia, as coordinator for Asean-Russia Dialogue Relations, and Igor Morgulov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia.
The 18th ARSOM highlighted cooperation between Asean and Russia as strategic partners, including the implementation of the Asean-Russia Comprehensive Plan of action.
The meeting also exchanged views on regional architecture and international issues, including Russia’s participation in regional meetings in the context of the situation in Ukraine.
"Thani expressed concern over the situation and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and its ramifications on multilateral fora, including Asean and Apec," the ministry said.
"He reiterated Thailand’s adherence to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and international human rights law, and called for a ceasefire and continuation of political dialogue to find a peaceful settlement."
Meanwhile, Usana Berananda, director-general of the Department of Asean Affairs, led the discussion on Asean connectivity and integration, highlighting ways forward to further enhance regional connectivity, including strengthening regional linkages to build resilience and enhance Covid-19 recovery efforts; intensifying efforts to implement the Asean-Russia Comprehensive Plan of action 2021-25 and to create synergies with other transregional cooperation frameworks.
"The meeting reflected Russia’s continued commitment to supporting Asean centrality and contributing to the regional security architecture through building strategic trust and promoting win-win cooperation in order to create a peaceful environment conducive to post-Covid economic recovery," the ministry added.
Published : May 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
