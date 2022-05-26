Thailand expresses concern over Ukraine situation in Asean-Russia talks

The 18th ARSOM highlighted cooperation between Asean and Russia as strategic partners, including the implementation of the Asean-Russia Comprehensive Plan of action.

The meeting also exchanged views on regional architecture and international issues, including Russia’s participation in regional meetings in the context of the situation in Ukraine.

"Thani expressed concern over the situation and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and its ramifications on multilateral fora, including Asean and Apec," the ministry said.

"He reiterated Thailand’s adherence to the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and international human rights law, and called for a ceasefire and continuation of political dialogue to find a peaceful settlement."