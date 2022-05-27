8,000 smuggled durian saplings seized on Thai-Laos border

Durian is one of 11 Thai plants prohibited from exports under the Plant Varieties Protection Act.

Acting on a tipoff, the Chong Mek border checkpoint’s plant quarantine station and Customs officials intercepted a truck waiting to cross the border into Laos, Agriculture Department director-general Rapeepat Chansriwong said on Friday.

A search of the vehicle found 8,000 saplings of the popular Mon Thong durian variety valued at THB240,000.

The truck driver was charged with exporting a protected plant variety without permission, an offence that carries the penalty of a maximum of three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to THB4,000.