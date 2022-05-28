PM must resign or dissolve Parliament if budget bill fails: Wissanu

He said that if the budget is voted down, tradition demands that the PM must either step down or dissolve Parliament and call an election. He added that he was only answering questions and did not intend to send any signals.

Wissanu cited Plaek Phibunsongkhram’s resignation as prime minister after his capital relocation bill failed and also Prem Tinsulanonda’s dissolution of Parliament after it rejected a tax bill.

If the current budget bill fails to pass, the government will have to use the 2022 budget until October 1, but no new spending on projects will be permitted.

Wissanu said that if the prime minister resigned, the entire Cabinet would have to be changed.