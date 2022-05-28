Thu, June 02, 2022

New Thailand entry regulations issued for airlines and passengers

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Saturday issued airlines with a special Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on the country’s latest entry policy, reflecting cancellation of the Thailand Pass system for returning Thai nationals from Wednesday, June 1.

Foreign travellers, however, are still required to register for Thailand Pass to receive the QR code, which will be checked at the airport on arrival. The QR code is generated immediately on registration, with no waiting period.

The NOTAM contained the latest guidelines for passengers and airlines as follows:

- Thai nationals can show a vaccine certificate or their negative rapid antigen (ATK) or RT-PCR test to enter Thailand. No registration for Thailand Pass required.

- Non-Thai nationals must register via Thailand Pass and submit all required documents to receive the QR code. Airlines can reject passengers who fail to show the QR code before boarding.

- Travellers with a certificate of full vaccination against Covid-19 will not have to take a test upon arrival. However, they are advised to take a test if they display Covid-like symptoms.

- Partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers who show a negative ATK or RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival can enter Thailand in the same way as vaccinated travellers.

- Foreign travellers must also show evidence of Covid-19 insurance with coverage of US$10,000 or similar evidence of coverage for Covid-19 treatment during their stay in Thailand.

- Airlines are responsible for checking passengers’ Thailand Pass QR codes. Any passengers who land in Thailand without the QR code will be placed in the airline’s care.

- Foreign travellers with no Thailand Pass QR code, no vaccine certificate and no negative test result must follow the instructions of airport officials when they arrive in Thailand.

- Staff at airports must obey Covid-19 preventive measures, including face-mask wearing and temperature screening at entrances and exits.

