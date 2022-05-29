Campaign to drop Thai numerals drives deep divide among netizens

As of 2pm on Sunday, the campaign had received 1,021 signatures in support. The campaigner, whose aim is to collect at least 1,500 signatures, said he wanted to call on government agencies to start using Arabic numerals for the sake of convenience and digital processing.

He said the use of Thai traditional numerals in digital documents blocked the development of digital document processing. He said the campaign to conserve and promote the use of Thai language should not be linked to the use of traditional numbers.

For instance, he said, the use of Thai digits with English words like 5G, Windows 10 and internet URLs in official documents looks strange and becomes invalid in computer processing.