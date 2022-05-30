Skinny, recyclable posters get Chadchart into trouble

Election commissioner Santhad Siriananpaibool said the commission was not really scheduled to announce Chadchart’s victory on Monday.

According to the Bangkok election committee, Chadchart is facing several complaints, including two from social activist Srisuwan Janya.

The activist is accusing the governor-elect of breaking the election law by offering gifts to voters by designing election posters in such a way that they can be recycled into bags and aprons. Srisuwan is also accusing Chadchart of breaking the election law by attacking the bureaucracy in his campaign speeches.

Sources say the 1444 EC hotline received a lot of calls from Bangkokians wanting to know if Chadchart’s victory will be endorsed on Monday.