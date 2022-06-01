Andaman coast gets strong wind, high waves warning

Winds are expected to whip up 2-3-metre-high waves in the Andaman Sea and above 3 metres during thundershowers, the department said.

Meanwhile, waves in the upper Gulf are about 2 metres high and will be higher during thundershowers.

The department advised all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from areas experiencing thundershowers, while small boats in the Andaman Sea should remain ashore until Thursday night at least.

It also advised people in affected areas to follow the latest weather warnings at https://www.tmd.go.th/en/list_warning.php