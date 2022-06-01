Sat, June 18, 2022

Andaman coast gets strong wind, high waves warning

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a weather warning early on Wednesday that a strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the upper Gulf on Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds are expected to whip up 2-3-metre-high waves in the Andaman Sea and above 3 metres during thundershowers, the department said.

Meanwhile, waves in the upper Gulf are about 2 metres high and will be higher during thundershowers.

The department advised all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from areas experiencing thundershowers, while small boats in the Andaman Sea should remain ashore until Thursday night at least.

It also advised people in affected areas to follow the latest weather warnings at https://www.tmd.go.th/en/list_warning.php

Published : June 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

