Pattaya being promoted as a film production hub under Unesco network

It is expected to stimulate investment to create employment and generate revenue, which will in turn contribute to the overall Thai economy.

Athikun said Pattaya has suitable natural resources and city context because it possesses “cultural and tourism assets” and is an international tourist destination. It could easily welcome Thai and foreign film crews as well as additional tourists.

Thailand currently has five cities in the UCCN:

Phuket - City of Gastronomy

Chiang Mai - City of Crafts and Folk Arts

Bangkok - Design City

Sukhothai - Crafts and Folk Arts

Phetchaburi - City of Gastronomy.

DASTA successfully pushed for cities such as Sukhothai and Phetchaburi to be included in the Unesco network, Athikun said.