Sat, June 18, 2022

Pattaya being promoted as a film production hub under Unesco network

The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) is promoting Pattaya as a film production centre under the Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) to generate revenue for the community.

DASTA director-general Athikun Kongmee said on Tuesday that the agency would team up with 12 organisations to push Pattaya as a “City of Film” in five years – from 2022 to 2027.

It is expected to stimulate investment to create employment and generate revenue, which will in turn contribute to the overall Thai economy.

Athikun said Pattaya has suitable natural resources and city context because it possesses “cultural and tourism assets” and is an international tourist destination. It could easily welcome Thai and foreign film crews as well as additional tourists.

Thailand currently has five cities in the UCCN:

  • Phuket - City of Gastronomy
  • Chiang Mai - City of Crafts and Folk Arts
  • Bangkok - Design City
  • Sukhothai - Crafts and Folk Arts
  • Phetchaburi - City of Gastronomy.

DASTA successfully pushed for cities such as Sukhothai and Phetchaburi to be included in the Unesco network, Athikun said.

This year, DASTA is promoting Suphanburi as a City of Music and Nan as a City of Crafts and Folk Arts, he added.

 

