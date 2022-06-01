Prayut takes a dig at Thaksin as Pheu Thai casts aspersion on budget

Prayut added that he could not approve central fund usage on his own, as it would have to be approved by the Cabinet in accordance with the real needs in provinces.

“The trimming of the proposed budget must be done in accordance with the needs in provinces. We don’t do it like someone in the past who announced that he would not allocate budgets to provinces that failed to elect his party’s candidates. [Before criticising me], please consider whether development projects are planned for all provinces or not,” Prayut said.

“Whether there is corruption or not, it must be proved in court. If you have evidence, sue me in court. You should also consider what happened in previous lawsuits and whether someone fled jail terms [to live in exile].”

Prayut walked out of the assembly hall after delivering his response.

Although he did not mention who his barbs were aimed at, it was clear that he was referring to Thaksin, the de facto leader of Pheu Thai.

Thaksin has been living in exile following a coup in 2006 that toppled his government. He was later convicted of corruption and sentenced to jail, but fled the country.

Thaksin’s quote that he would take special care of provinces that elected Thai Rak Thai MPs have often been cited by his opponents to attack him.

He made the remarks on October 31, 2005 when he was the prime minister and Thai Rak Thai leader. Seventeen years later it still haunts him.

Thaksin made the remarks while giving a speech at the auditorium of the Banphot Pitthayakhom School in Banphot Pisai district of Nakhon Sawan province when he handed over land lease documents to local people. The people were allowed to lease land of the Crown Property Bureau at a cheap rate under a Thai Rak Thai populist project.

“I’ll be straightforward. We must take special care of provinces that trusted us to take care of them. We must take care of people in the entire country but we have limited time, so we must give our time to provinces where we have received much trust,” Thaksin said.

His remarks came in the aftermath of Thai Rak Thai losing by-elections in two of three provinces. The winning Thai Rak Thai candidate in Sing Buri province secured a lower number of votes.