A guide to sexuality as Pride month rolls in Thailand

Former US president Bill Clinton enshrined June as "Gay & Lesbian Pride Month" in 1999 while his successor Barack Obama declared June as LGBT Pride Month in 2009.

The abbreviation LGBT was coined in the 1980s by gay rights activists. Over the past 40 years, it has expanded to incorporate more sexual orientations, and LGBTQIA+ is now recognised across the globe.

Each sexuality in LGBTQIA+

Used by human rights activists since 1988, the four letters LGBT stand for:

L (Lesbian) – a woman who is attracted to other women

G (Gay) – those who are attracted to people of the same gender (most commonly associated with men)

B (Bisexual) – a person who is attracted to two or more genders

T (Transgender) – people with a gender identity or gender expression that differs from the sex that they were assigned at birth.

The original letter order was GLBT but this was changed in the 1990s when lesbians stepped up in solidarity with the male gay community who were facing the HIV crisis, donating blood and showing solidarity through activism. The L was duly moved up to reflect lesbians' significant role in the fight for gay rights and recognition.