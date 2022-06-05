Bangkok Pride parade brings carnival to Silom from 4pm today

The parade, part of the Bangkok Naruemit Pride 2022 event, will start at the Indian temple (Wat Kaek or Sri Mariamman) at 4pm and run until 7pm.

The afterparty will be held at Mischa Cheap in the Khaosan area from 9pm. Revenue from the 400-baht party entry fee will be used to promote future gender equality events, including Songkhla Pride on June 26.