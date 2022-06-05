NSTDA explains its THB7.57m test fee for bogus GT-200 bomb detectors

The Royal Thai Army had reportedly been duped by a British company and a Thai distributor into buying these devices with the belief that they can be used to detect both drugs and bombs.

The hiring of NSTDA to recheck the GT200 devices was raised in Parliament by Move Forward Party MP Jirat Thongsuwan during the budget bill’s first reading this week.

Jirat asked why the Army had wasted 7.5 million baht when it already knew that the so-called GT200 were nothing but pieces of plastic with no electronic circuits inside.

The UK-based Global Technical Ltd had reportedly sold 1,398 bogus substance detectors via its Thai distributor Avia Satcom Co for more than 1.13 billion baht to at least 15 government agencies between 2005 and 2010.

On Friday, Defence Ministry spokesman General Kongcheep Tantravanich explained that NSTDA had been hired at the advice of the Attorney-General’s Office to collect evidence to use in the legal battle against the distributor.

He explained that the Army had won the first lawsuit and the Central Administrative Court ordered the distributor to pay a compensation of 683 million baht, but the company appealed and took the case to the Supreme Administrative Court.