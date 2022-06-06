Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart swings by to catch concert in Lumpini Park

Bangkokians flocking to Lumpini Park on Sunday for “Music in the Garden” were treated to the sight of their new governor swaying along to the beat.

Chadchart Sittipunt joined the crowd at the Sala Bhirom Bhakdi bandstand in the lush surrounds of the city-centre park.

Chadchart swings by to catch concert in Lumpini Park

Served up on the musical menu were live performances of swing and jazz by The Stumbling and DJ Kang.

Chadchart swings by to catch concert in Lumpini Park

"Music in the Garden" will pop up at 40 Bangkok parks over the next few weekends, with free performances under Covid precautions (mask-wearing, social distancing, etc).

Chadchart swings by to catch concert in Lumpini Park

 

 

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.