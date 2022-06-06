Chadchart swings by to catch concert in Lumpini Park

Chadchart Sittipunt joined the crowd at the Sala Bhirom Bhakdi bandstand in the lush surrounds of the city-centre park.
Served up on the musical menu were live performances of swing and jazz by The Stumbling and DJ Kang.
"Music in the Garden" will pop up at 40 Bangkok parks over the next few weekends, with free performances under Covid precautions (mask-wearing, social distancing, etc).
Published : June 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
