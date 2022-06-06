Sun, June 26, 2022

Chadchart starts tenure by seeking blessings from religious leaders

Bangkok’s new governor officially met the country’s three religious leaders on Sunday for the first time after being officially endorsed.

Chadchart Sittipunt started the day with a visit to Wat Ratchabophit to meet Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana.

He was accompanied by a team of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) executives.

The governor said it was an honour that the Supreme Patriarch made time to meet him and offer advice. He also gave offerings to the patriarch and explained what he had done so far in his new post.

After that, Chadchart headed to the archdiocese of Bangkok to meet Archbishop Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovithavanij.

The archbishop congratulated Chadchart and voiced his concerns about the challenges he will face as governor, especially since Bangkokians expect a lot from him.

He also said that unity and cooperation will be beneficial to society and the BMA as a whole.

The archbishop also gave Chadchart several books and led him to the Assumption Cathedral.

Chadchart responded by saying the BMA was ready to help all religious groups and ensure communities become strong.

He then headed to the Central Islamic Council to meet with Arun Boonchom, chair of the honorary board of the Sheikhul Islam Office.

The head of the Islamic community, Chularatchamontri Sheikhul Islam Aziz Phitakkumpon, was also present and congratulated Chadchart.

Aziz also blessed Chadchart and said he hoped the new governor can implement his policies and plans successfully so Bangkok becomes a great place to live in like other big metropolises.

Published : June 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

