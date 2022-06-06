Chadchart starts tenure by seeking blessings from religious leaders

He was accompanied by a team of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) executives.

The governor said it was an honour that the Supreme Patriarch made time to meet him and offer advice. He also gave offerings to the patriarch and explained what he had done so far in his new post.

After that, Chadchart headed to the archdiocese of Bangkok to meet Archbishop Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovithavanij.

The archbishop congratulated Chadchart and voiced his concerns about the challenges he will face as governor, especially since Bangkokians expect a lot from him.