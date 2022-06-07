Thailand eyes 3-, 6-digit lotto to curb overpricing, illegal gambling

“Once public approval is received, the plan will be proposed to the Cabinet for consideration,” he said.

He added that apart from controlling the price and illegal lottery, gambling addiction will also be tackled by ensuring these lotteries are not available near schools and nobody below the age of 20 can purchase them.

He added that the plan to launch two and three-digit lotteries had been proposed by Thaksin Shinawatra’s government, but had to be dropped because it allegedly violated the Government Lottery Office’s regulations on revenue.