Prinn charged in three more sexual misconduct cases

Prinn was escorted by police to a van at the rear to avoid an army of reporters waiting in front of the police station. He appeared tense and ran towards the van without speaking to reporters. Prinn denied all the charges.

Since early April, when prominent lawyer Sittha Biabungkerd publicised sexual misconduct allegations against Prinn, more than a dozen women and teenage girls have accused the politician of either sexually harassing or raping them. Prinn denies the allegations. He has quit all his posts in the Democrat Party to fight the cases.

Pol Maj-General Trairong Phiewphan, the deputy Metropolitan Police commissioner-general in charge of investigating the cases, said Prinn was charged with molesting a woman in one case and raping two other women in two other cases.

Trairong said the station was in charge of nine cases and it has charged Prinn in five other cases and one of the cases has been wrapped up and forwarded to public prosecutors. The station is still investigating another case before formally charging him. Prinn had earlier been charged by the Huay Kwang Police Station in one case and by the provincial police in two other cases.