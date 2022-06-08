Sun, June 26, 2022

Mingkwan to lead new party and be its PM candidate

Former New Economics Party MP Mingkwan Saengsuwan told a press conference on Wednesday that he would be the leader and prime minister candidate of a new political party called "Okas Thai" (Thailand's opportunity).

He said the party is currently under the registration process with the Election Commission. He added that the party's name means opportunity for all Thais.

He invited people, especially the new generation, to brainstorm with the party in a bid to enable Thailand to overcome the current economic crisis.

Mingkwan declined to reply when asked if his party would support General Prayut Chan-o-cha to continue as prime minister. He, however, stated that the new party would prioritise democracy.

He also emphasised that people who become the party’s members must pay attention on improving people's standard of living, adding that many people in various sectors were interested to join the party.

Meanwhile, former Bangkok Metropolitan Administration spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said he had attended the press conference to hear Mingkwan's policies related to economy.

He added that his presence had nothing to do with former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang because his father has quit Thai politics.

He declined to respond to a question on whether he would join the Palang Pracharath Party.

Published : June 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

