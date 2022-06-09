Sun, June 26, 2022

Department calls for opinions on regulation banning small-fish catches

The Fisheries Department will garner opinions on Friday on its regulation that prohibits the catching of small fish.

The department came out with the regulation after realising that netting small fish can impact resources and the economy.

It had instructed the Marine Fisheries Research and Development Division to study appropriate fish sizes and the regulation on catching small fish.

The division will now hold a meeting to hear opinions on the issue from 10am to 3.30pm at the Fisheries Department’s Chulabhorn building in Bangkok.

The department has invited 22 provincial fishery offices, commercial fisheries representatives and fishing folk in each province to participate in the meeting online.

It had previously written to fisheries associations, saying it would hear opinions because the department is responsible for managing fishery resources and regulating the trade so it is most beneficial and sustainable.

Published : June 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

