Sun, June 26, 2022

Thai durian meets all criteria for export to China, says envoy

Thai durian farmers were recently applauded for focusing on good agricultural practices (GAP) that are in line with China’s Zero-Covid policy.

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang visited the durian farm owned by the president of Thai Durian Association Phanusak Saiphanich on Friday to see what steps are being taken to prevent the fruit from getting contaminated.

Phanusak was at hand to show the envoy all the steps that are taken to ensure the fruit meets China’s export criteria.

He also served up fresh and processed premium-grade durian for the ambassador to taste.

Han welcomed the snack, saying durian is indeed the “king of fruit” and strong trade ties between the two countries have made it possible for durian to be widely available in China.

He also said that after the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, both countries should join hands to rebuild their economies.

 

Thailand exported agricultural goods worth US$11.3 billion to China last year, up 33 per cent from the previous year. Of the exports, durian products accounted for $5.43 billion, up by 87 per cent year on year.

China has implemented strict measures and standards for exporters to follow in a bid to curb the spread of Covid.

Han, meanwhile, said he expects Thai durian exports to pick up as sellers can use the Laos-China railway. He also said that both China and Thailand should speed up the building of a direct railway so it becomes more convenient and cheaper to transport goods.

 

