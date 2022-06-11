Thai durian meets all criteria for export to China, says envoy

Phanusak was at hand to show the envoy all the steps that are taken to ensure the fruit meets China’s export criteria.

He also served up fresh and processed premium-grade durian for the ambassador to taste.

Han welcomed the snack, saying durian is indeed the “king of fruit” and strong trade ties between the two countries have made it possible for durian to be widely available in China.

He also said that after the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, both countries should join hands to rebuild their economies.