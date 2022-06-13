South Korean envoy visits cemeteries of Korean war soldiers

There are total of three cemeteries of the Korean War soldiers in the mosque.

Moon met Thanarat Watcharawisuth, imam of the mosque, and expressed his gratitude to the Thai soldiers' devotion on behalf of the Korean government and the Korean people. He also said that the soldiers’ sacrifice had laid the foundation for the development of modern Korea.

The imam welcomed the ambassador's visit and hoped the memorial ceremony for the Muslim Korean war soldiers will be resumed this October after being halted during the Covid-19 outbreak.