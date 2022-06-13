Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

South Korean envoy visits cemeteries of Korean war soldiers

South Korea’s Ambassador to Thailand Moon Seoung-Hyu visited the cemeteries of Muslim Korean war soldiers at the Bangrak Mosque in Bangkok on June 8.

There are total of three cemeteries of the Korean War soldiers in the mosque.

Moon met Thanarat Watcharawisuth, imam of the mosque, and expressed his gratitude to the Thai soldiers' devotion on behalf of the Korean government and the Korean people. He also said that the soldiers’ sacrifice had laid the foundation for the development of modern Korea.

The imam welcomed the ambassador's visit and hoped the memorial ceremony for the Muslim Korean war soldiers will be resumed this October after being halted during the Covid-19 outbreak.

South Korean envoy visits cemeteries of Korean war soldiers

South Korean envoy visits cemeteries of Korean war soldiers

South Korean envoy visits cemeteries of Korean war soldiers

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.