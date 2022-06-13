Sun, June 26, 2022

House panel collects response to Mae Sot entertainment hub plan

The commission set up by the House to look into developing Tak’s Mae Sot district into an entertainment hub met local agencies to discuss options on Monday.

The discussion focused on investment regulations, business operations and measures to prevent illegal gambling, Bhumjaithai MP Boonlue Prasertsopa, who is the commission’s deputy chairman, said.

He added that the information gathered on Monday will be summarised and reported to the Lower House for consideration to ensure the entertainment project does not affect local interests.

Meanwhile, commission secretary Pakpoom Boonpramuk said a study into the possibility of opening an “entertainment complex” – which is expected to include a casino – in Mae Sot had taken into account the fact that many casinos were up and running on the other side of the border. Mae Sot shares a border with the Myanmar city of Myawaddy.

He added that a proper feasibility study will be conducted later to see if locals in Mae Sot and surrounding areas find this “legal entertainment hub” acceptable.

Several attendees of the Monday meeting reportedly voiced opinions about the advantages and disadvantages of the proposed entertainment complex, tax collection and ways to prevent illegal gambling.

Published : June 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

